20-year-old clocked at 199 mph in dad’s Camaro with camera in window, Florida cops say

A 20-year-old driver clocked at 199 mph in a 70-mph zone was in his dad’s red Camaro at the time, and he had a camera set up in back to record Instagram videos, according to Florida investigators.

The driver and a passenger were arrested when deputies observed the Camaro participating in an illegal street race on the Florida Turnpike near Orlando, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A 16-year-old boy also was in the car and was turned over to his mother, an affidavit reports.

Details of what became of the other driver in the race have not been released as of Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The illegal street race was discovered just outside Orlando when 911 callers reported a large number of cars converged at 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, near the intersection of Lake Mary Jane and Moss Park roads, officials said.

The street takeover was discovered when 911 callers reported a large number of cars converging around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, near an intersection on the Florida Turnpike, officials said.

A deputy watching from a distance eventually saw the 2016 Camaro and another car start racing, officials said.

“When the light turned green the first two cars ... began drag racing by accelerating speeds from a point side by side in a competitive attempt to outdistance each other,” the affidavit reports.

Additional deputies swarmed the site and the Camaro was stopped, officials said.

The driver, who lives in nearby St. Cloud, and his 19-year-old passenger were arrested and charged with racing on a highway, officials said.

“The vehicle was registered to the driver’s father and was released to the registered owner at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators did not say if the son had permission to use the Camaro.

“A search of the vehicle was conducted ... and a black Insta 360 X3 Camera with a mounting stick was located inside the vehicle. Based on the mounted bracket on the back window, I believe that the camera was mounted on the rear window to captured videos for (the driver’s) Instagram,” the affidavit said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports illegal street race investigations resulted in 157 arrests, 1,290 citations and 54 seized vehicles in 2023.

Illegal street race in Target parking lot injures a spectator in Florida, video shows

Race between Mustang and Corvette ends with driver ejected from car, Florida cops say

Car with only 3 tires reached speeds of 95 mph on I-95, Florida cops say

Watch as pedestrians dodge driver doing ‘donuts’ at busy Florida intersection, cops say