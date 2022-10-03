20-year-old college sophomore killed in on-campus crash, NC police say. ‘Devastated’

A North Carolina man is facing charges after a college student died in a car wreck, police say.

The wreck happened Saturday, Oct. 1, shortly after midnight when a Jeep Wrangler with three people inside was driving recklessly around a University of North Carolina Wilmington parking lot, according to a news release from the UNCW Police Department.

One of the passengers, Howard Lashon Coleman II, died, police said.

The Jeep’s driver, Nicholas Henry Pohlman, 19, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, impaired driving and driving while less than 21 years of age after consuming alcohol, according to the release. He is not a student at UNCW, the school told McClatchy News.

Police did not say whether the other passenger was injured.

Coleman, 20, was a sophomore at UNCW majoring in computer science, according to an email from UNCW sent to the student body. He was originally from Troutman, North Carolina.

Family and friends shared tributes on social media following Coleman’s death.

“We are just devastated,” one user commented on Facebook. “Shon ALWAYS made a point to come see me whenever he was in town and ALWAYS texted to make sure I was good. I hope he knows just how much love I have for him. ALL of our hearts are just broken.”

“I’m devastated!! I hate this so bad I will never be right again this is too much,” another Facebook comment says.

The incident is under investigation, police say.

