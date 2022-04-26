20-year-old college student dies after jumping into North Carolina lake, sheriff says

Deputies found the body of a 20-year-old college student on Monday, April 25, about three hours after he jumped into a lake in rural Eastern North Carolina and didn’t resurface, according to a local sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement didn’t identify the student by name but said he attended Guilford College and lived in Greensboro.

The president of Guilford College confirmed in a statement on the university’s website the “tragic death” of sophomore Ahmad Brewington. He played football for the university during his freshman year in 2019 and had attended Grimsley High School in Greensboro, according to the Quakers roster.

“Guilford College and President Kyle Farmbry are saddened to share that student Ahmad Brewington died unexpectedly on April 25,” the college said in a Facebook post. “Please join us in holding Ahmad’s loved ones in the Light.”

A group of 10 students from Guilford College called 911 around 4 p.m. after Brewington jumped into the Tuckertown Reservoir and didn’t resurface, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. First responders from both Montgomery County and nearby Stanly County responded.

Brewington’s body was found about three hours later, according to the release. Law enforcement did not release a cause of death.

About 25,000 people live in Montgomery County, which is roughly 62 miles east of Charlotte. The reservoir sits near the intersection of three counties: Montgomery, Stanly and Davidson.

Grimsley football — where Brewington earned all-conference honors and was named first-team all-area offense — called him the “most selfless player to come through the Whirlie program” in a tribute on Facebook after his death was announced.

Brewington also worked for Chick-fil-A, where the restaurant said he “always had a frosted lemonade in hand.”

“His smile was contagious and he will be missed! Please lift up his family in your prayers,” the Chick-fil-A at Battleground Plaza said in a Facebook post.

Story continues

His father, Chris Brewington, shared a post saying he was so proud of his son. Brewington’s aunt also said in a post on Facebook just after midnight that there were “no words that can express the heaviness I feel at this moment.”

“This young man set standards, had goals that he was diligently pursuing,” she said in a follow-up post. “To lose him now…..just unbelievable. Just heartbroken.”

High school basketball player dies during pick-up game, Louisiana officials say

17-year-old student-athlete killed in Louisiana crash. ‘He changed all of our lives’

Powerful rip current sweeps two to sea at popular SC beach — and then rescuers step in

Man vanishes in water after paddle boat overturns in South Carolina, cops say