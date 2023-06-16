20-year-old dead, 2 injured after separate overnight shootings in Gulfport, police say

A man was shot dead and two people were hit by gunshots in separate shootings Thursday night and early Friday, Gulfport Police said in news releases.

Gulfport Police responded to the 1600 Block of Rich Avenue at 12:40 a.m. and found 20-year-old Ladarion Deonte Hamilton suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Hamilton was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport where he died of a single gunshot wound.

Police are investigating a motive and the circumstances of the shooting.

Police also responded at 11:48 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Jo Ellen Circle and found two people struck by gunfire. Multiple firearms were discharged during a birthday party of about 30 people, police said. A release said their injuries are not life threatening.

Gulfport Police are asking anyone with information about the incidents to call the department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.