A 20-year-old died after a shooting near Eden Park in Stockton. Who was he?

A 20-year-old man wounded in an early morning shooting last month near Eden Park, who died at the hospital three days later, has been identified.

The man, Daniel Juarez Jr., and a 23-year-old man were shot shortly before 2 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the 400 block of Flora Street, roughly three blocks southeast of the central Stockton park.

Both men were rushed to the hospital, and Juarez died of his injuries Sept. 26, according to Stockton police.

A San Joaquin County Medical Examiner spokesperson confirmed Juarez's identity this week. Officials have not publicly identified the other man wounded in the shooting.

Three days after Juarez's death, officers arrested the first of two suspects in his killing.

Dominique Naylor, 28, was booked Sept. 29 into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder.

In a mugshot released by police, Naylor appears to be wearing a green garment resembling a hospital gown. Police would not disclose if Naylor was injured during the shooting, or if he was arrested at the hospital.

Five days later, a second suspect in the killing was booked at the county jail, according to the police and custody records.

Jeffery Stewart, 23, was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, burglary and other charges.

It's unclear whether Stewart was arrested in Stockton or elsewhere. Custody records show a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Detectives are still investigating if Juarez and the other man were shot in the course of a burglary, Officer Omer Edhah, a police spokesman, said.

Felony charges have been filed in Superior Court against both Stewart and Naylor this year, though it was unclear Wednesday morning if they pertained to Juarez's killing as the court's system was offline for maintenance.

Under the law, district attorneys typically have 48 hours to charge a suspect or release them.

Juarez was the 36th of 38 people killed in Stockton this year.

Record reporter Aaron Leathley covers public safety. She can be reached at aleathley@recordnet.com or on Twitter @LeathleyAaron.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Daniel Juarez Jr., 20, ID'd as Stockton homicide victim in September