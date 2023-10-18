20-year-old dies days after being shot by metro Atlanta officer during traffic stop, GBI says

A 20-year-old man who was shot by a Woodstock police officer last week has died, according to the GBI.

Investigators say officers tried pulling over a gray Hyundai around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 12. The driver, Emmanuel Millard, led them on a chase into Cobb County.

The chase ended when Millard crashed near Hwy 92 and Old Mountain Park after officers performed a PIT maneuver.

As officers were pulling Millard out of the car following a crash, an officer fired once and hit him. Millard was pulled from the car and officers gave him aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to North Fulton Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

The GBI said that Millard died from his injuries on Saturday.

Police have not released the body camera footage. Woodstock police put the officer on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation looks at the case.

In a statement, the Woodstock Police Department said it recognizes the community will have questions about the officer-involved shooting and it will provide more information as it becomes available.

“The Woodstock Police Department understands the value of every human life and will work to maintain transparency throughout this investigation,” the department stated.

“We appreciate the community’s patience while this investigation proceeds. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who is involved in this incident.”

Millard’s family has started a GoFundMe campaign.

