20-year-old dies following Lockland shooting on Saturday

A man has died following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lockland.

Deputies identified the victim as Treshawn Smith, 20.

Lockland police said they responded to the area of Elm Street and West Wyoming Avenue around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

There, they found Smith who had sustained a gunshot wound.

He was transferred to University of Cincinnati Hospital Medical Center, where he later died.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Lockland police are investigating the shooting.

