20-year-old Eau Pleine man pleads guilty in shooting death of Marshfield man

WAUSAU – A 20-year-old Eau Pleine man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to first degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 29 shooting death of Christopher Schauer, of Marshfield.

Jared R. Carl appeared at the Marathon County Courthouse in Wausau to make his plea. His sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 11.

Jared Carl's father, Shawn R. Carl, 51, of Eau Pleine, is scheduled for a court hearing Jan. 6 for charges related to the case. The attorney for Audrey R. Benson, 20, formerly of Marshfield, who is also charged in connection to the case, filed a demand for a speedy trial and Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber scheduled the trial to begin Jan. 31.

According to the criminal complaint, Jared Carl told a detective that Benson and Schauer were arguing when they came back from a weekend trip to Chicago. Jared Carl said he asked Benson if she wanted him to take care of it, and she said yes.

Jared Carl said he and Benson asked Schauer to go for a drive on the morning of Dec. 29. The three drove to Abe Lincoln Avenue in Spencer, where Jared Carl told Benson to get out of the car, according to the complaints.

Jared Carl said he told Schauer he was sorry and then shot him five or six times, according to the complaints. Jared Carl said he then got out of the car, pulled Schauer out, took his coat and ordered Benson to get back in the car.

Jared Carl and Benson then drove to Jared and Shawn Carl's home in Eau Pleine, put the car in a field and called Shawn Carl, according to the complaint. Jared Carl said he told his father he shot Schauer to protect Benson and showed him Schauer's car with the bullet holes and blood stains.

Jared Carl told a detective he showed Benson the gun the morning they drove out to Spencer, according to the complaint. He said the two of them planned to shoot Schauer that morning. Jared Carl said he was only helping Benson because she was his ex and he felt her life was in danger, according to the complaint.

A fur trapper found Schauer's body about 2 p.m. Dec. 29 at the end of Abe Lincoln Avenue, near Swamp Road, in Spencer, according to the complaints. An autopsy determined Schauer died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shawn Carl helped his son hide the vehicle, according to the complaint. Police became suspicious when Shawn Carl's coworkers reported he had been trying to sell a car that matched the one Schauer owned, according to the complaint.

