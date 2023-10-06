20-year-old Eugene man sentenced to life in prison after deadly shooting in March

A 20-year-old Eugene man was sentenced last month to life in prison plus two years after a jury convicted him of second-degree murder and assault in the March shooting death of a 19-year-old Cottage Grove man.

The jury also found Elijah Pruitt guilty Sept. 15 of unlawful possession of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in the death of Fernando Giffen-Vallejo.

Eugene Police officers responding to reports of shots fired on March 14 found Giffen-Vallejo dead in a crashed vehicle in the area of 13th Avenue and Patterson Street.

The shooting was a result of a dispute between Pruitt, Giffen-Vallejo and two other people who were injured, according to court documents.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@registerguard.com

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Eugene man sentenced to life in prison after deadly shooting