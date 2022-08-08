20-year-old ex-Kennewick basketball player ID’d as shooting victim at underage party

A Kennewick 20-year-old former basketball player who planned to attend a trade school was the victim of Saturday night’s deadly shooting at an underage party in Pasco.

Denali Anderson was killed in the gunfire that erupted in the west Pasco neighborhood and also sent two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Cars and houses also were hit by bullets, said Pasco police.

Investigators had not released any new information about the shooting by midday Monday. They names of the wounded also had not been released so their conditions were not immediately available.

It’s also unclear if a suspect is being sought in the shooting.

Franklin County Coroner Curtis McGary told the Herald an autopsy was planned Monday for Anderson.

Saturday night

About 11:15 p.m. Saturday, a Pasco police officer was near the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive and heard several gunshots.

Officers arrived to find Anderson seriously wounded. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Evidence from Saturday night’s shooting was collected from “almost the entire length” of the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA, with bullets found in houses and cars. The neighborhood is located between Interstate 182 and W. Argent Road, just south of GESA Stadium.

A second person with a gunshot wounds was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Later a third person walked into a hospital with a bullet wound.

Pasco police described both as young men and their injuries as serious.

Police officials were collecting evidence from “almost the entire length of the block,” police Capt. Bill Parramore said on Saturday night. People from the party were being interviewed early Sunday morning.

Several residents in the quiet, residential block told the Tri-City Herald they didn’t hear or see much that night. One neighbor, who lives a couple houses down, said she was awoken after the incident in the middle of the night by police, who were going door to door gathering evidence.

Southridge graduate

Anderson played basketball at Southridge High School in Kennewick and graduated in June 2020. His family posted on social media about his plans to attend Universal Technical Institute.

Before he graduated, he assaulted a teen and was convicted in Benton County Superior Court.

Story continues

In January 2020, Anderson, then 18, turned himself in after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest after being one of three teens accused of stealing some expensive headphones from a 15-year-old in the bathroom of Kennewick’s Yoke’s Fresh Market.

Candles spell out “NALI” in memory of Denali Anderson, the 20-year-old Kennewick man who was shot dead at a Saturday night party in the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco, WA.

Anderson took the victim’s Air Pods headphones and handed them to a teen who had a gun pressed to the younger teen’s stomach, according to court documents.

Anderson was sentenced in September 2021 to four months in jail. At the same time, he was sentenced to probation for a fourth-degree assault charge from earlier that year.