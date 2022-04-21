20-year-old faces multiple felony charges in Bluffton armed robbery. 2nd suspect sought

One of two suspects in a Bluffton armed robbery last week turned themselves in to police Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Valladares-Paz, 20, of Bluffton was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime Wednesday, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center jail log. Valladares-Paz turned himself in to police Wednesday night in Bluffton.

On Friday, April 15, before 10:30 p.m., police say, a man was waiting at the end of his driveway for a friend at his home on Mammy Grant Road in Bluffton. Two men pulled up to the driveway in a beige Mazda and pointed guns at him. The men told him to get inside the car and drove him up the road. They took two cellphones, jewelry and cash from him.

Both men were armed but no injuries were reported in the incident, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are still working to identify the second suspect.

As of Thursday, Valladares-Paz was in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery may call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111 or Sgt. Dario Sosa with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255-3435.