20-year-old FaceTimed with his mom five days ago. Then he vanished, NC family says

A 20-year-old is missing in North Carolina after he disappeared two days before Christmas, his family and police say.

Nicole Snead said she last heard from her son, Nicholas Snead, around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, when the two were on FaceTime, according to WXII.

Nicholas Snead was heading to the Walmart on South Main Street in High Point to buy his mom a Christmas gift at the time of the call, she told WFMY. By 11 a.m., Nicole Snead had not heard from her son and her texts were not delivering to his phone. She checked her son’s location and saw that he was in Greensboro, about 20 miles away.

“This is not like him at all to not reach out or keep me posted with his whereabouts,” Nicole Snead wrote on Facebook.

Nicholas Snead’s family reported him missing to police, according to the Greensboro Police Department, which is investigating his disappearance.

Investigators are also looking into “concerning comments made on social media,” a spokesperson for the department told McClatchy News.

At the time of his disappearance, Nicholas Snead was wearing a white puffer jacket with a Rugrats print, black Adidas pants and black Crocs, a missing poster shared on Facebook said. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, and he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

At the time he vanished, Nicholas Snead was driving a black 2011 four-door Infiniti with the license plate RDH-7999, the poster said.

Anyone with information about Nicholas Snead’s disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000, which can be done anonymously, police said.

