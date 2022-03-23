20-year-old fatally shot near South MLK Boulevard Wednesday morning; two teens arrested

Members of the Lansing Police Department's crime scene investigation unit work at the scene of a shooting in the 4200 block of South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Wednesday, March 23, 2022. LPD reports a 20-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot.

A 20-year-old man died Wednesday after being shot, Lansing police said.

Working on descriptions provided by witnesses, responding officers arrested two teenagers after a short foot chase, Public Information Director Robert Merritt said.

Police were dispatched about 10:42 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard near Cavanaugh Road, he said.

Upon arriving, police found a 20-year-old man lying unconscious on the sidewalk with apparent gunshot wounds, Merritt said. One officer administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department medics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after, Merritt said. Police have not yet released his name.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene, Merritt said.

The two teenagers are currently in police custody and it's believed the suspects and victim "were known to each other," Merritt said.

Merritt credited witness accounts with helping officers locate the two teenagers, who are now in police custody.

“Responding officers were given description of people involved, and once officers arrived in the area, it was obvious that the description that was given was the people that were running," Merritt said.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 517-483-4600.

