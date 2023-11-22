A young man was shot and killed Tuesday night in north Stockton after nearly two months without a reported homicide.

Around 10:30 p.m., Stockton police got a call about a shooting near the March Lane and Pershing Avenue intersection, according to a department release.

Officers found a 20-year-old man who had been shot, police said. Paramedics tried to save him but he died at the scene, they said.

The man hadn't been publicly identified by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's office as of Wednesday morning.

The police statement included no information about a possible motive or suspect.

Stockton resident Nickolas Rivera was at the gym near March and Pershing Tuesday night when he heard a crash outside, he said.

When he left to drive home, he saw police and paramedics surrounding a dark-colored vehicle that appeared to have crashed into a tree, according to a video Rivera took of the scene.

Rivera didn't hear gunshots before the crash, he said.

A police spokesman didn't respond by deadline to a request to confirm if the 20-year-old was in a vehicle when shot.

The man's death marks the 39th homicide in Stockton this year.

The last fatal shooting in the city was of Michael Mello on Oct. 9 in north Stockton.

This article originally appeared on The Record: 20-year-old fatally shot in north Stockton: police