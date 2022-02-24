20-year-old found with gunshot in middle of Sarasota road. Suspect still wanted.

There have been no arrests made since a 20-year-old man was found shot in middle of a Sarasota road Monday evening.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies were called to the 3400 block of Coronado Drive after someone reported finding the gunshot victim laying the in the middle of street, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release and on social media.

The 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital to be treated for his serious injuries where he remained in an intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Witnesses told detectives that they heard a single “pop” that sounded like fireworks.

The sheriff’s office has not identified any suspects in the case and has not identified the victim, cited Florida’s Marsy’s Law.

No other details have been made public by law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.