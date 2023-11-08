20-year-old found shot in the face 43 years ago now identified, California cops say

Skeletal remains found 43 years ago have been identified, California officials said.

In 1980, human remains were found next to an oil well near Brea, according to a Nov. 7 news release by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

After investigating, detectives determined the man had been shot in the face, deputies said.

After investigators were unable to identify the man, the case went cold, officials said.

In 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got in touch with deputies so they could conduct genetic genealogy to help identify the man, police said.

The man’s body was exhumed so detectives could get specimens for DNA analysis and a private biotechnology company called Othram began to develop a DNA profile, the release said.

The profile was sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigations Genealogy Team, deputies said.

Police began working with the man’s family and found a woman in Compton that they believed was his mom, officials said.

Detectives took DNA from the woman and identified the man as Lonnie Raymond Thomas, officials said.

Thomas was 20 years old at the time of his death, deputies said.

Thomas’ family was notified and a gravestone was ordered to “mark his final resting place,” officials said.

Deputies said this investigation has turned into a homicide case and anyone with information is asked to call 855-847-6227, the release said.

Brea is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

