20-year-old gang member charged with murder for Benton City graduation party shootout

A 20-year-old gang member allegedly killed a man riding in the back of a fleeing car after a Benton City graduation party erupted in gunfire earlier this year.

Elijah Mykale Cruz was at the June 9 party on Willard Avenue when Ruben Marin, 22, opened fire and hit five people inside a garage.

It’s not clear if Cruz realized if they were members of the same gang, but he is charged with firing six 10mm shots at the car where Marin was riding next to Jesus Contreras Chacon.

One of the bullets killed Contreras Chacon, 20, of Yakima, according to court documents.

Now, Cruz has been charged with first-degree murder in Benton County Superior Court, according to court records.

He already been in the Benton County jail after his arrested as part of a group of suspects accused of breaking into a Kennewick home and stole 60 guns.

He is currently being held in lieu of $1 million bail for five counts of theft of a firearm and one count of first-degree burglary, according to jail records.

Two of his fellow gang members were involved in the burglary and later found with the stolen guns, show court documents.

Officials have not said if Cruz used one of those stolen guns to kill Contreras-Chacon, but Instagram posts allegedly showed him trying to sell a stolen 10mm firearm after the shooting, according to investigators.

Marin has been charged with five counts of first-degree assault for his part in the shooting. A $1 million nationwide arrest warrant was issued for him but he’s currently in Yakima County jail facing murder charges in connection with an Oct. 15 shooting outside of a Yakima County apartment complex.

Benton City shooting

After the June shooting in Benton City, Benton County deputies received hundreds of Instagram messages shared between Marin and several other people, including Cruz.

A combination of Instagram messages and security video show that Marin, Contreras Chacon, Vanessa M. Martinez, 21, and another woman traveled from Yakima to Benton City in Martinez’s car.

It appears Marin and Contreras Chacon discovered the party through an Instagram post. While Contreras Chacon had to convince Marin to come, he was the one to suggest looking for rival gang members.

Marin got a gun from a fellow gang member and allegedly brought it to the party, said court documents.

Marin was standing near the open door when he allegedly fired 12 shots into the crowded garage. Witnesses told investigators that the attack was unprovoked.

In the messages, he claimed he saw rival gang members at the party using their phones.

Five teens, ages 15 to 18, who were standing near the entrance were wounded, according to court documents. Four of the teens were taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, while one was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Police discovered 12 spent bullet casings and a live round on the west side of the garage where the shooting started.

A security video shows teens screaming and running from the party to their cars. The video shows Cruz running to the corner of Kiona Road and Willard Avenue where he ducked behind a parked vehicle.

The car driven by Martinez and carrying Contreras Chacon and Marin sped past his hiding spot. When Martinez turned onto Kiona Road, the Cruz allegedly opened fire at the car hitting Contreras Chacon in the back.

They then drove to Prosser Memorial Hospital where Contreras Chacon died.