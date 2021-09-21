20-year-old German gas station worker shot and killed by anti-masker

A 20-year-old student working as a gas station cashier was shot in the head and killed Saturday after refusing to sell beer to a man who refused to wear a face mask, German prosecutors said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. local time in Idar-Oberstein, in western Germany, after the 49-year-old suspect put two six-packs of beer on the station’s counter. The worker told the man he needed a mask. The man refused and left and returned to the store around 9:25 p.m. with one on. However, he removed the mask inside the store to argue with the cashier more. After the cashier told him to put the mask back on, the suspect allegedly shot him in the head.

The suspect gave himself to police the next morning around 8:40 a.m., but blamed the cashier for the incident “because he was enforcing the rules.”

“He stated in his interrogation that he rejected the coronavirus protective measures,” police said.

Germany has a nationwide indoor mask mandate, however officials have said anti-COVID-19 lockdown protest movements have grown online and off.

Police later found what is believed to be the murder weapon as well as other firearms while searching the suspect’s apartment.

Police did not release any suspect or victim information.