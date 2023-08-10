20-year-old New Hampshire man arrested in Revere for the murder of his mother in Danville

A 20-year-old New Hampshire man is facing several charges after allegedly killing his mother inside her Danville home last week, according to Attorney General John Formella.

Authorities say, James Coe knowingly shot his mother, 59-year-old Denise Damato-Coe with a rifle on August 3. An autopsy determined Damato-Coe died of multiple gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, officials issued a warrant for Coe, charging him with second-degree murder, as well as falsifying physical evidence for knowingly altering, concealing, and removing the rifle used to commit the crime.

The 20-year-old was arrested in Revere Wednesday evening and is also being charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Coe is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court followed by extradition proceedings to New Hampshire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

