20-year-old killed, 9 injured after man opens fire at Halloween party, Texas police say

One person is dead and nine more are wounded after a man opened fire at a packed Halloween party in Texas.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, there were “at least a couple hundred” people at the Saturday, Oct. 30, celebration when shots rang out just before midnight.

Crowds of partygoers were running out of Octavia’s Event Center as police arrived at the scene, the department said in a release shared on Facebook.

The injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

One victim, an unidentified 20-year-old man, died from his injuries, police said. The remaining victims are expected to survive.

Police are searching for the suspect, who they say left the scene of the shooting in an “unknown vehicle.”

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting but said it “may [have] been the result of some type of disturbance among some [of] the partygoers.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Texarkana police at 903-798-3116.

