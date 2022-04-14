20-year-old killed, another man injured in Phoenix apartment shooting

Phoenix Police Department.

A man died and another was injured after being shot Wednesday at an apartment complex near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police identified the victim who died as 20-year-old Yenso Estrada.

Officers responded to the shooting about 8:30 p.m., according to the Police Department. At the location, they found Estrada suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted to perform lifesaving aid until Phoenix fire crews arrived and pronounced Estrada dead, police said.

According to police, a second call came in about a man with a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital. At the hospital, officers learned the man had been struck by gunfire at the same apartment complex, the Police Department said.

Detectives are investigating, and there are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) and 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) for Spanish-speaking callers.

No further details were available.

