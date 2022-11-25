20-year-old killed at bus stop, California cops say. Search is on for accused killers

Police are searching for two people after a 20-year-old was shot dead at a bus stop in California, officials said.

On Oct. 28 at around 11:15 p.m., officials responded to a radio call about “an assault with a deadly weapon” on the sidewalk of Eighth and Union Avenue in Los Angeles, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

When officials got to the scene, police said they found Pablo Aaron Garcia with a gunshot wound.

Investigators don’t know what provoked the attack but were able to find out “the suspect and victim appeared to have been involved in an altercation before the incident,” according to the release. After the incident, the suspect went up to Garcia and shot him while he sat on a bus bench, police said.

It was not clear which suspect police accused of the shooting and how the other may have been involved.

An ambulance was requested and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel tried to perform medical treatment on the man, police said.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LAPD News: Young Man Murdered While Sitting on a Bus Bench pic.twitter.com/y8YxHb7ePx — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) November 23, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 213-996-4143.

Gunshots ring out at party near university, injuring 22-year-old, CA officials say

Man sleeping in wheelchair outside McDonald’s is killed, CA officials say. Two charged

22-year-old shot over dirty park bathroom, California cops say. Suspect on the loose