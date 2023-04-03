20-year-old killed at Gautier gas station. Have you seen this man?

A 20-year-old person died Monday after a shooting at a Gautier gas station.

The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Pure gas station, 2218 Ladnier Road.

The victim, whose identity is being withheld, died before Gautier police officers arrived on scene.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts.

He was last seen running toward the Crossing at Ladnier Apartments, said Gautier Police Chief David Bever in a news release.

“We are in the early stage of this investigation,” Bever said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.