20-year-old killed in Phoenix shooting near 65th Avenue, Thomas Road; investigation underway

A Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man who was found shot to death near 65th Avenue and Thomas Road.

The victim was identified as Cesar Garcia Burgos, 20.

Police responded to a call around 1 p.m. about an injured or deceased person. Officers first located Garcia on the scene, and once fire personnel arrived they pronounced him dead, Phoenix police said.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting were being investigated. As of Saturday night, no suspect information was available.

Police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call 480-TESTIGO.

Reach communities editor Joanna Jacobo Rivera at joanna.jacobo@gannett.com or on Twitter @joajacobo

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 20-year-old killed in Phoenix shooting near 65th Avenue, Thomas Road