20-year-old killed in shooting at Columbia apartment complex, police say

A man has died the day after he was shot at an apartment complex, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday.

The 20-year-old died at an area hospital after he was shot in the upper body Tuesday, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.

At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue after receiving a Shotspotter alert. That’s in the area between Columbia College and the Colony Apartments.

ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to the Columbia Police Department within 45 seconds.

When they arrived, police said they found the 20-year-old man outside the apartment complex.

Officers remained at the apartment complex where they interviewed residents and examined if any surveillance cameras in the area captured footage of the shooting.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by police, who are continuing to investigate the shooting by reviewing the surveillance footage and following possible leads.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.