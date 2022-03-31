20-year-old Knoxville woman faces murder charge in connection with fatal shooting

Stock image of KPD Knoxville Police Squad Car Cruiser Dodge Charger

A 20-year-old Knoxville woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Jaqwan Gillette on Monday night.

Shani Harris was with Gillette at the time of the altercation, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Harris and Gillette were in one of two cars that drove to the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue to conduct a marijuana transaction, according to the news release issued by Erland,

Harris and Gillette then fired upon another involved party, who returned gunfire. Gillette, 18, was struck in the exchange of gunfire, according to police.

Officers were called to the Dollar General at about 8:15 p.m., for a report of shots fired. The police were told a man had collapsed in the lower parking lot of the Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way.

Officers and emergency medical personnel attempted to render aid to Gillette, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Erland said.

Harris has been charged with murder in perpetration of a crime, attempted aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and vandalism. She was booked just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, and no arraignment date has been set.

