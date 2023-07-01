20-year-old Lancaster man arrested after Boston police respond to fight between three men

A 20-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on gun charges after Boston officers responded to a report of a fight between three men on Moreland Street, police said.

Levonte Johnson was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

At about 11:38 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the area of 88 Moreland St. for a disturbance between three adult males with violent threats.

Levonte Johnson, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

As officers arrived on scene, they saw one man with blood on his shirt. Officers patted down two of the men without finding anything, police said.

As officers attempted to “pat frisk” the third man, later identified as Johnson, they found a firearm in his pant pocket, police said. Officers tried to arrest Johnson, but a struggle ensued, police said.

Levonte Johnson, 20, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

Officers were eventually able to safely place Johnson into handcuffs without further incident. When they continued to search him, they found a second gun in his waistband, police said.

Police later identified the two guns as Taurus GX4 firearms, with both having one round in the chamber and 12 rounds in the magazine, police said.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW