20-year-old in Lenexa fatally shot by acquaintance. Appears unintentional, police say

Eric Adler
·1 min read

A 20-year-old man was killed on Monday after he was shot by an acquaintance in what, Lenexa police say, appears to have been an unintentional killing.

“The individual, the shooter, has been cooperative with the investigation,’” said Danny Chavez, public information officer for the Lenexa Police Department. “We are investigating. Early indications is that it seems to be unintentional. They did know each other.”

Chavez said that shortly after 1 p.m., police received a 911 call from an adult male about a shooting at the Lenexa Crossing Apartment Homes, in 12600 block of West 97th Terrace, a few blocks west of Oak Park Mall. When police arrived, the caller, who also said he was the shooter, was attempting to provide first aid to the victim.

The victim had received a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

The 20-year-old’s death marked the second homicide in Lenexa this year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star seeks the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Grove woman critically injured in Dan Ryan shooting: ISP

    A Buffalo Grove woman was critically injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night, Illinois State Police said.

  • Two missing sisters. One bizarre note. For 20 years, a family has asked: Where are our girls?

    In 2001, Tionda and Diamond Bradley left a note and disappeared from their Chicago home. For two decades, their family has fought for answers.

  • Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GBI/ NATIONAL CENTER FOR MISSING AND ENDANGEREDGeorgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges. In April, Delgado disappeared after

  • Driver knocks woman off bike and gets shot by another bicyclist

    Police said the driver had no right to tell the bicyclists that they could not ride around in the neighborhood.

  • Parris Island graduate who saved woman from attack in Savannah motel receives medal

    The Marine is now stationed in Hawaii.

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • 18-year-old launches firework mortar at hovering police helicopter, Tennessee cops say

    The helicopter was flying over a parking lot as part of a “street racing initiative,” police say.

  • Collapsed Miami apartment block demolished ahead of tropical storm

    The Miami apartment block that collapsed on June 24 and killed many was demolished in the early hours of Monday morning. The demolition of the building was brought forward to secure the site ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. Search efforts were halted as a precaution as work on the demolition got underway. “Our top priority is bringing down this building,” Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, said on Sunday. “As soon as the building does come down and site has been deemed secure, ou

  • HPD gives update on police officer shot in Kingwood

    Officers were wanting to take a statement from a man accused of spitting at a woman during a dispute, when he opened fire, HPD says.

  • Five people shot, three killed during Fourth of July block party in Dallas

    No suspects in the homicides have been identified, police said.

  • At least 140 people died in shootings across the US over Fourth of July weekend

    The return of mass shootings in America was felt over the Fourth of July weekend, as cities from Chicago to Fort Worth were gripped by gun violence.

  • Pro golfer among three found shot dead at Georgia country club golf course

    Gene Siller was found with a gunshot wound to the head and two other men were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck, police said.

  • Shares in Hong Kong's Vitasoy plunge after memo prompts boycott calls in China

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Hong Kong beverage maker Vitasoy tumbled 12% on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, prompting social media users in China to call for a boycott of the company. Vitasoy said in a statement on social media platform Weibo on Saturday that a staff member had circulated an internal memo that was widely shared online, describing it as "extremely inappropriate" and without authorisation. The employee's memo offered condolences to the family of a 50-year-old Vitasoy worker who had stabbed a police officer, 28, and then killed himself on Thursday, the anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

  • A California man was arrested after illegal homemade fireworks at his home later exploded in his neighborhood leaving 17 people injured, DOJ says

    According to the DOJ, 27-year-old Arturo Ceja had traveled to Nevada multiple times in June to buy "various types of explosives."

  • Mexico arrests former top police official for torture

    Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.

  • Meet the British Museum’s Monument Men: the team tracking down looted artefacts

    Deep in the British Museum, down a snaggle of anonymous corridors, through two locked doors, is a room full of orphaned treasures. Some are priceless. Others are worthless fakes. All, though, have been illegally trafficked across British borders, seized by law enforcement and taken here for safe-keeping and analysis. It’s a small room, but cluttered. Shiny suitcases shoulder against heavy plastic crates. The walls are lined with shelves and cardboard boxes are stacked on the floor. Unlike the Br

  • QAnon Conspiracy Theorist Admitted to Corrupting Minor

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastQAnon conspiracy theorists often talk about protecting children from pedophiles and sex traffickers. They accuse top figures in the Democratic Party and Hollywood of abusing children in pizzerias, and unite around hashtags with names like “Save the Children” even after genuine anti-trafficking groups beg them to stop.It’s hard to find a more dedicated booster of QAnon’s promises to save the children and bring the deep state to justice than

  • Her Family Owned Slaves. How Can She Make Amends?

    DIRT TOWN VALLEY, Ga. — Just before people started to take the pandemic seriously, Stacie Marshall slipped into the back of a conference room in Athens, Georgia, and joined two dozen Black farmers in a marketing seminar called “Collards Aren’t the New Kale.” She stood out, and not just because she was one of only two white people in the room. Marshall, 41, still had the long blond hair and good looks that won her the Miss Chattooga County title in 1998. The win came with scholarship money that g

  • 2 Chicago officers shot, wounded trying to break up crowd

    Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Monday while trying to break up a crowd following Fourth of July gatherings, authorities said. The shooting about 1:45 a.m. on the city’s West Side happened less than an hour after a drive-by shooting in Washington Park on the city's South Side left two people dead and four others wounded. Between Friday night and early Monday morning, 12 people had been fatally shot in Chicago and at least 40 more suffered gunshot wounds, according to department statistics.

  • Woman’s face severely injured after she trips while lighting firework, Texas cops say

    The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital.