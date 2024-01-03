20-year-old Lewes man killed in head-on collision in Millsboro Tuesday

A 20-year-old Lewes man died in a head-on collision in Millsboro Tuesday, according to Delaware State Police.

He was driving a Cadillac CTS east on John J. Williams Highway (Route 24), west of William Street Road, around 4 p.m., state police said in a news release. For reasons unknown, his car crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane and sideswiped a GMC Terrain before striking a Dodge Ram head-on, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac died at a hospital. His name will be released after his family is notified. The drivers of the other two vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information should contact Senior Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers 1-800-847-3333.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 20-year-old Lewes man dies in car crash in Millsboro Tuesday