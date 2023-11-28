20-year-old man, 2 teens charged with attempted murder for February shooting

Three people have been charged with attempted murder for a February double-shooting in Wilmington, police said Tuesday. The two men shot were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Wilmington Police Department said that 20-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey and two 17-year-old boys shot two men on the 2300 block of Thatcher St. in Wilmington's 11th Street Bridge neighborhood at 9:53 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Elam-Coursey and the two 17-year-olds were indicted by the New Castle County grand jury and each charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, two counts of first-degree conspiracy, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Elam-Coursey was already incarcerated at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on an unrelated charge, police said, and remains there on a $342,000 bail. The 17-year-olds were also already in the custody of the Department of Correction and remain at New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center on $600,000 cash-only bail.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Wilmington police charge 3 with February shooting that injured 2 men