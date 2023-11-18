20-year-old man accused of murdering aunt in New Albany
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
20-year-old man accused of murdering aunt in New Albany
20-year-old man accused of murdering aunt in New Albany
Woodruff ranked fourth in MLB in ERA over the last four seasons.
In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been ejected from his CEO role at OpenAI by the company's board after an apparent vote of no confidence. Its exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman's "departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." 1. Did Altman circumvent the board in a major deal?
The 2-9 Grizzlies take another hit.
The bark of the 'Mexican skin tree' is known for its regenerative properties.
Taylor Swift wore brown knee-high boots, so now I want brown knee-high boots.
This top-selling Insignia comes with a voice-activated remote, putting Alexa at your beck and call.
An unprecedented rise in animosity directed at Jews and Muslims has swept across the United States in the weeks since Hamas attacked Israel.
These gifts feel luxe — but they're all less than $50. The post Here are 5 great gifts under $50 from Nordstrom Rack if you’re low on ideas appeared first on In The Know.
Even Brian Cashman described 2023 as a disaster for the Yankees. Is the longtime GM willing to pull the right strings to get things back on track for 2024?
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Counteract the ravages of air travel with this arsenal of pro-approved skincare gems.
It’s "lights out" at the start… or better yet “lights on” across the Las Vegas Strip as the Formula 1 circus comes to town.
Amazon is hosting a big Black Friday sale on many Anker power banks, cables, chargers and more.
How to stay healthy, deal with negative body talk from Grandpa and address the history behind the holiday.
Salt & Straw, the ice cream company Johnson is an investor in, has created two new holiday ice cream cakes inspired by the superstar. We tried 'em — and here's what we thought.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Real ones know that Nordstrom Rack always comes through with the best holiday deals. Score major savings on brands like UGG and Marc Jacobs.
The question is, which cocktail will you mix up first?
The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show is a wrap — for press, anyway. The highlights include the SUV that'll make or break Lucid, Amazon's auto fixation, a pickup that calls Tesla's Cybertruck to mind and a rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero that two gearheads somehow launched into orbit (not really). The LA Auto Show floor was subdued this year, thanks at least in part to the absence of Stellantis, which owns Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler and a host of other brands.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?