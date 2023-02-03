20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Osceola County, sheriff says

Osceola County deputies said they arrested a 20-year-old who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Deputies said they went to Santos Road in Kissimmee on Thursday for a report of a missing 11-year-old girl.

While talking to the child about why she ran away, deputies said she told them a 20-year-old man sexually battered her.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is planning to reveal more about the case Friday afternoon.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Lopez’s news conference and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

