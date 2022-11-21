20-year-old man accused in shooting that left another man dead on street in Fort Worth

A 20 year-old man was booked into jail Sunday night in connection with a November 11 fatal shooting in east Fort Worth that left another man dead on street.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive.

Jail records identified the suspect as Trevor Johnson who faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of Ernesto Gomez, 20, of Fort Worth. Johnson of Fort Worth was booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Gomez died from a gunshot wound to his head and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 4300 block of Panola Avenue on the night of November 11.

A 911 caller stated complainants’ brother was shot and was in the middle of the street, according to a preliminary police report.

Police found the man with apparent gunshot wounds on his upper body was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives identified everyone involved in the shooting that night, but an arrest was not made until Sunday.