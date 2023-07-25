20-year-old man arrested on armed kidnapping charges after woman escapes

A man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly kidnapping a woman who later escaped from his car in Gadsden County.

Stone Robinson-Fisher, 20, was arrested on charges of armed kidnapping and aggravated assault and battery, according to a Tallahassee Police Department incident alert. He is currently being held in Gadsden County, but will eventually be booked into the Leon County Detention Facility, TPD spokesperson Alicia Hill said.

A friend of the woman reported the kidnapping in Tallahassee in the 900 block of Edgehill Circle. Robinson-Fisher drove to Gadsden County and stopped at a local store where the woman managed to escape and fled on foot to contact the police.

In an attempt to get away, Robinson-Fisher crashed his car and ran into the woods. Law enforcement found a stolen gun when they arrested him.

The Quincy Police Department and Gadsden County Sheriff's Office were also involved in Robinson-Fisher's arrest.

Based on initial findings, the two are acquaintances, Hill said. It was not a random act of violence, and the case is still active and ongoing.

Elena Barrera can be reached at ebarrera@tallahassee.com. Follow her on Twitter @elenabarreraaa.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Armed kidnapping in Tallahassee: Man arrested after woman escapes