20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in an early-morning Boise shooting

A Meridian man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Downtown Boise early Sunday.

According to a Boise Police Department news release, officers heard multiple gunshots from the area of Sixth and Grove streets about 1:30 a.m. and reportedly witnessed a man dragging another man out of the street.

Police said several people in the area told them the suspect in the shooting had fled. Officers searched the area and arrested 20-year-old Timmothy Morgan in connection with the incident.

Morgan was booked into the Ada County Jail on a second-degree murder charge with a felony enhancement alleging use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony crime.

Officials said the male victim, who has not been publicly identified, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.