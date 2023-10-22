20-year-old man charged in early Saturday fatal shooting, Wake sheriff’s office says

A 20-year-old man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Abad Candela Robles, 24, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1720 block of Riverview Road, near the Neuse River Trail, at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Saturday, and found a deceased man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office said in the release that a person of interest had been detained.

Later, on Saturday evening, the sheriff’s office identified the man who appeared to have been shot as Robles, and said that deputies had charged Marvin Gasga-Camacho with his death.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Gasga-Camacho was charged with murder and concealment of death, and is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.