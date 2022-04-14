20-year-old man charged with hate crimes for attacks on 2 Sikh men in New York City

Michelle De Pacina
·2 min read

One of the suspects who attacked and robbed two Sikh men in New York City’s Queens neighborhood has been arrested and charged with hate crimes.

Hezekiah Coleman, 20, was previously taken into custody as a person of interest following the Tuesday assault in Richmond Hill.

He has now been charged with one count of robbery and one count of aggravated harassment as well as two counts of robbery and one count of assault classified as a hate crime, according to the New York City Police Department.

Coleman and another suspect, who remains at large, approached and beat the 76-year-old and 64-year-old Sikh men with their fists and a wooden stick at around 7 a.m. on April 12.

The attack occurred nine days after Nirmal Singh, a 70-year-old Sikh man, was brutally beaten in the same Queens neighborhood on April 3.

“Sikhs are no strangers to hate violence, but the recent string of repeated attacks in the same location is especially disheartening and reprehensible,” Nikki Singh, Sikh Coalition Senior Manager of Policy and Advocacy, said in a statement on April 13. “We continue to stand with all communities who continue to experience this kind of trauma. Targeted hate violence affects us all — not just those who experience it firsthand.”

The NYPD are still searching for other suspects in both Sikh assaults.

Police have released surveillance footage of the unidentified suspect in Singh's case and offered a reward of up to $3,500 for information leading to the arrest of the man.




The police are asking for anyone with information to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS or directly message @NYPDTips on Twitter.

Featured Image via @mssirsa (left), @NYPDTips (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

K-Pop Stans Flood White Supremacist Hashtags to Help BLM

Security Guard Stabs 37 Children at Elementary School in China

Doctor and Influencer Team Up to Raise $100,000 for Frontline Healthcare Workers

English Teacher in Thailand Faces 2 Years in Jail Over Negative Reviews of Resort

Recommended Stories

  • Man, 20, charged with hate crimes in attack on 2 Sikh men in NYC

    A man has been charged with hate crimes after two Sikh men were assaulted, robbed and had their turbans ripped off in Queens, New York, this week.

  • 2 Sikh men assaulted and robbed days after another Sikh man punched in the same Queens neighborhood

    Two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in an alleged hate crime nine days after another Sikh man was punched in the same Queens neighborhood in New York City. The 76-year-old and 64-year-old men went on a morning walk in Richmond Hill when two men approached and beat them with their fists and a stick on April 12. The New York Police Department are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

  • Suspect arrested for setting elderly man on fire in Honolulu Chinatown

    Honolulu police arrested a man who allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Chinatown earlier this week. Charles Burns, 29, was found carrying a pipe and taken into custody on Wednesday, authorities said. The incident, which left the 79-year-old victim with first- and second-degree burns, occurred at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

  • Chilean man who killed his Japanese ex-girlfriend appeals 28-year prison sentence

    A Chilean man has appealed his 28-year prison sentence over the murder of his Japanese ex-girlfriend in France in 2016. Nicolas Zepeda, 31, lodged the appeal on Wednesday, a day after a local French court gave him his sentence and determined that the murder was premeditated, as prosecutors had previously claimed. Zepeda moved to Japan to study at the University of Tsukuba in 2014 and started dating Kurosaki, according to reports.

  • The Brooklyn subway attack shows the surveillance state won't save you

    We’ve given up our privacy, so where’s the safety we were promised?

  • AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller to speak to 1/6 panel

    Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump, will appear Thursday before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to two people familiar with the matter. Miller was a senior adviser for policy during the Trump administration and a central figure in many of the Republican's policy decisions. It's unclear whether Miller will appear in person or virtually.

  • Ohio's GOP governor aims to overcome anger in party base

    The school closures, stay-at-home mandates and curfews that Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine imposed early in the pandemic still infuriate Donald Trump's most loyal supporters. Despite some notable splits with Trump, he is entering the final stretch of the campaign in a strong position to win the GOP's nomination for another four-year term.

  • Commentary: In France’s Elections, the Unthinkable Is on the Table

    Emmanuel Macron disrupted France's political parties on his way to office in 2017. That has left a pathway for his challenger, Marine Le Pen, to win in 2022, Irene Finel-Honigman writes.

  • McConnell told Republican senators they've 'got to stay focused on Georgia' immediately after Trump told them that he could overturn the 2020 presidential election: book

    "I've been calling folks in those states and they're with us," Trump told Republican senators in a December 2020 call, according to a new book.

  • Simu Liu Had Some Strong Words For Ethan Hawke's Mandarin Pronunciation In "Moon Knight"

    "Alright Arthur Harrow needs to fire his Mandarin teacher."View Entire Post ›

  • Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive

    An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said. Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The deep freezer was at a home that Turland previously rented in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

  • Want to know why India has been soft on Russia? Take a look at its military, diplomatic and energy ties

    A close relationship based on strategic needs. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty ImagesAs global democracies lined up to condemn the actions of Russia in Ukraine, one country was less forthcoming in its criticism – and it was the largest democracy of them all: India. Throughout the ongoing crisis, the government in India has carefully avoided taking an unequivocal position. It has abstained on every United Nations resolution dealing with the matter and refused to join the international community in economic

  • U.S. targets seven Belarus national carrier planes for violating export controls

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday confirmed it had identified seven Boeing 737 Planes operated by Belarusian national carrier Belavia that are in apparent violation of U.S. export controls. The seven Belarusian-operated aircraft are the first to be identified since restrictions on Belarus were tightened last week. The Commerce Department said restrictions that bar them from operating services abroad should effectively ground them from future international flights.

  • Lawsuit over South Carolina execution methods can go forward

    A judge ruled Thursday that a lawsuit brought by four death row inmates challenging South Carolina's execution methods can move forward as the state attempts to carry out its first execution in more than a decade. Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman agreed to a request by the prisoners' lawyers to closely examine officials’ claims that they can’t secure lethal injection drugs, leaving the electric chair and the firing squad as the only options for capital punishment. Attorneys for the inmates, who have largely exhausted their appeals, argued that dying by gunshot or electrocution would be a brutal process which violates a state ban on cruel, corporal and unusual punishments, and that prison officials have shown little proof they can't get the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections instead.

  • Addicted to cash: Owner of Florida rehab network convicted in $58 million drug testing fraud

    Carie Lyn Beetle was accused of submitting excessive claims for expensive urine tests and paying kickbacks to patients to sign up for her facilities.

  • Justice Department Reaches Settlement With Protestors Violently Cleared From Lafayette Square in 2020

    Within the massive protests that happened in the summer of 2020 calling attention to the murder of George Floyd and the need for substantial police reform, the incident at Washington’s Lafayette Square is still jarring to think about–given the manner and tools used to disperse a peaceful protest. It’s a continuation of what we’ve seen in places like Ferguson and Baltimore, where calls for equal treatment of Black people in this country are met with riot gear and tear gas.

  • $4.5B electric transmission connecting Quebec and NYC approved, will cross through Albany region

    The 339-mile Champlain Hudson Power Express transmission line will carry hydropower from Canada and cross through several counties in the Albany region. The project is expected to create 1,400 union jobs and thousands of indirect jobs in the state.

  • US ties North Korean hacker group Lazarus to huge cryptocurrency theft

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government has linked North Korean hackers to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of cryptocurrency tied to the popular online game Axie Infinity, according to digital forensics firms. Ronin, a blockchain network that lets users transfer crypto in and out of the game, said digital cash worth almost $615 million was stolen on March 23. No one has explicitly assigned blame for the hack, but on Thursday the U.S. Treasury identified a digital currency address used by the hackers as being under the control of a North Korean hacking group often dubbed "Lazarus."

  • Mali massacre survivors say white mercenaries involved in killings

    It was market day in the town of Moura in central Mali when Malian troops backed by white mercenaries descended in helicopters and opened fire on bewildered residents, according to witnesses' accounts. Stall-owner Amadou saw the soldiers fan out across town on the morning of March 27, and ran home. Over the next four days, the men stayed in the blazing sun with little food or water and watched as soldiers gradually took groups aside, led them to the lip of a mass grave and shot them, Amadou and two other witnesses told Reuters.

  • Judge orders removal of Republican who was set to face Rep. Glenn Thompson in the primary

    The Jefferson County man was ordered to be removed from the ballot last week by a statewide appeals judge.