20-year-old man charged in shooting that injured teen

May 27—ASHTABULA — A 20-year-old Ashtabula man faces criminal charges related to a shooting that injured a teenager Wednesday night on the city's westside.

Jaylin R. Robinson pleaded not guilty to use of a weapon while intoxicated, negligent assault and entered 'no plea' to felony tampering with evidence at arraignment Thursday in Municipal Court.

He was later released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond under the condition he refrain from drug use and be subject to drug testing, court records show.

The charges stem from a gathering of young people around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a Fort Avenue home, according to police.

According to police, Robinson was allegedly playing with a pistol when it discharged and the bullet hit a 14-year-old girl in the arm.

She was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, Chief Robert Stell said.

Around 10 p.m., she was flown by medical helicopter to a Cleveland hospital, according to reports.

On Friday, she was recovering at home, according to her family.

Robinson's pretrial is slated for 9:15 a.m. June 6 in Municipal Court.