20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in northwest Charlotte, police say

A 20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in northwest Charlotte on Saturday around midnight, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to Atrium Main at 1000 Blythe Boulevard to check on a man who had been shot. Jaquan Krider, who had multiple gunshot wounds, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, police said.

The shooting happened near the 900 block of Brookshire Boulevard, police said.

There have been at least 40 homicides in the city this year, according to CMPD data.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective. Information can be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

