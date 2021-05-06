20-year-old man faces two counts of felony battery

Kristi Hileman, Pharos-Tribune, Logansport, Ind.
·1 min read

May 5—An alleged battery of a pregnant woman lands a 20-year-old Logansport man with a Level 5 felony.

According to information filed in Cass Circuit Court by the Cass County Prosecutor's Office, Skylar Anthony Trevino has been charged with one count of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman and one count of a Level 6 felony, domestic battery in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

According to the report, Trevino allegedly "knowingly or intentionally (touched) ... a family or household member, and a pregnant woman, in a rude, insolent, or angry manner resulting in bodily injury." Further, he allegedly "knowingly or intentionally ... committed the offense in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age ... knowing that the child was present and might be able to see or hear the offense."

Trevino was booked into the Cass County Jail at approximately 5:58 a.m. Tuesday.

However, he was let out on the Pretrial Release program after his probable cause hearing in Cass Superior Court 2 on Tuesday. The case was subsequently filed in Circuit Court, where Trevino is slated to have his initial hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021.

A no-contact order has been issued and details of the case remain under seal.

Reach Kristi Hileman at kristi.hileman@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5150

Recommended Stories