20-year-old man facing child exploitation charges in Union County, sheriff’s office says

A man is facing child exploitation charges after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).

Detectives with the sheriff’s office arrested 20-year-old Dillian Killian following a long investigation into internet crimes against children.

The sheriff’s office was given a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) saying that Killian was accessing and downloading images and videos flagged as child sexual abuse material.

Detectives from the UCSO, crime scene personnel, and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) arrested Killian after executing a search warrant at his home on Hillcrest Circle near Hemby Bridge.

While searching the home, law enforcement took all digital evidence, including multiple electronic devices.

Deputies charged Killian with ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held under a $70,000 bond.

