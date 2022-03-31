20-year-old man fatally shot in Lansing thrived meeting new people, friend says

Tomaz Shessia, 20, was shot and killed March 23 on South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

LANSING — Tomaz Shessia loved being known, his friend Emilie Sharp said.

The 20 year old, with his goofy and outgoing personality, thrived when meeting new people, said Sharp, 23. She said he had an aura that drew people into his orbit.

“He came in (and) he would light up a whole room,” Sharp said. “People wanted to be nice to him. He had stories to tell. Even if it was just in the last week, he’d be like ‘Listen to this funny thing that happened.’”

Shessia, known by “Mazzy” to loved ones, was shot and killed March 23 on South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

Two boys, ages 14 and 16, were arrested by responding officers after a short foot chase, Lansing police said last week. They have both been charged in juvenile court with second-degree murder, Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon said March 25.

As carefree as Shessia could seem, Sharp said he had his struggles like anyone else. These feelings would prompt hours-long, late-night life talks in Sharp’s truck.

Born in Lansing, Shessia grew up in Grand Ledge, where he and his twin sister were raised by their adoptive mother.

Sharp met Shessia on Thanksgiving in 2017, when he came to Lansing to see his biological mother.

Sharp said Shessia moved around between the homes of different friends and family members. He had a strong bond with both his adoptive and birth families.

“He wanted to be a part of that. He wanted to have that,” Sharp said of Shessia’s relationship with his biological family. “At the time of his passing, he did have that."

Shessia was “just starting to get on his feet,” his friend said. He had worked several jobs in recent years, but didn’t enjoy them.

He loved music and making playlists, Sharp said. He also had a knack for developing quick bonds with friends’ pets when hanging out at their homes.

Tomaz Shessia, 20, loved animals, his friend Emilie Sharp said. Shessia, 20, was shot and killed March 23 on South Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Lansing.

Two GoFundMe fundraisers have been organized by Shessia's loved ones to help with memorial expenses.

Shessia's funeral will be held at 6 p.m. on April 4 at Mills Funeral Home, located at 301 E. Jefferson St. in Grand Ledge.

