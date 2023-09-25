20-year-old man found shot at apartment complex dies, suspect on the run, Ga. police say

Authorities are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a homicide over the weekend.

LaGrange police said on Saturday at 1:32 p.m., officers received reports of a person shot at the Woodglenn Apartments on North Cary Street.

When officers arrived, they located 20-year-old Gerald Jerome Burden Jr., who had been shot.

Burden was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the incident.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

