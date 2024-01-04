20-year-old man injured in Brockton shooting Friday. What we know

Brockton Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man on Friday Dec. 29, Brockton Police Spokesperson Darren Duarte said.

Police responded to a residential neighborhood on Bates Road at 7:08 p.m. after receiving a report that gunshots had been fired into a parked car.

Police discovered that a bullet had grazed the 20-year-old male victim, who drove himself to a local urgent care facility with non-life-threatening injuries, Duarte said.

Brockton Police investigate a shooting that injured a 20-year-old man on Bates Road on Friday Dec. 29, 2023.

Stabbing in Brockton: Stoughton man, 43, hospitalized after being stabbed in Brockton

It is unclear what led to the shooting and police have not publicly announced any possible motives the shooting was not random, Duarte said.

Any suspect or suspects have not been publicly identified by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Brockton Police detectives at 508-941-0200.

How violent is Brockton? We compared it to 8 other cities to get the real answer.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton Police investigate shooting that injured a 20-year-old man