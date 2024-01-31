20-year-old man killed in Arlington motorcycle crash, police say

Authorities believe speed and hitting a curb caused the death of a man who was driving a motorcycle, the Arlington Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

At around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Arlington police responded to the 500 block of Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard to investigate the single-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old man, lying unresponsive on the ground, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was traveling eastbound on Southeast Green Oaks Boulevard and hit a curb as he was going around a curve in the road. The impact caused the driver to lose control of the bike and go over the curb, and he was thrown from the motorcycle, according to investigators.

Speed is also believed to be a factor in the crash, police say.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man once next of kin have been notified.