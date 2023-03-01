20-year-old man killed in Fort Worth parking lot had multiple gunshot wounds, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a homicide after a 20-year-old man was found shot to death in a business parking lot Sunday, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and a police report.

The Fort Worth Police Department received a call in reference to a deceased person in a shopping center parking lot at 6912 Ridgmar Meadow Road. Police were on the scene at around 10:50 p.m.

Jakavious Cortez Meeks was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A GoFundMe organized for Meeks’ funeral expenses has raised more than $3,000 toward a $5,000 goal.

“Last night we lost someone so close to our hearts,” the page reads. “... His pure heart did not deserve this tragedy.”

The Fort Worth Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating this case. No arrests have been made, according to a police report.