20-year-old man shot and killed near neighborhood clubhouse in DeKalb County

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed near a neighborhood clubhouse in DeKalb County.

At approximately 2:27 p.m., DeKalb County police responded to the 2400 block of Bear Mountain Street to a report of a person shot.

When they arrived they found the victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Homicide detectives responded to investigate.

Police have not yet identified the victim or given information about the shooter.

We have a reporter and photographer at the scene speaking with investigators for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: