20-year-old man stabs uncle to death during argument, deputies say

An argument took a deadly turn Sunday afternoon in Clayton County.

On Sunday, just before 2 p.m., Clayton County officers were called to the Southern Regional Medical Center in reference to a person stabbed.

According to the police department, officers learned that the stabbing happened at a home on Fallawater Circle in Riverdale.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect, identified as Jarbaris McCrary, sitting on the front porch with several injuries from a knife.

Clayton authorities said officers learned that McCrary got into an argument that turned into a physical fight. The investigation also revealed that the suspect stabbed his uncle during the fight.

The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was rushed to the hospital by other family members. He later died due to his injuries.

McCrary was arrested and charged with felony murder and possession of a knife over three inches during the commission of a crime.

