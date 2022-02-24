20-year-old Milwaukee man died in police custody Wednesday evening, Chief Norman says

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman announced late Wednesday night that a 20-year-old Milwaukee man died while in police custody at the District 5 police station earlier this evening.

Norman provided little information at a media briefing but said the incident began at roughly 1:55 a.m., when Milwaukee police conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of W. Capitol Drive.

During the traffic stop, police discovered the driver, the 20-year-old Milwaukee man, had a warrant out for his arrest and he was taken into custody. Police then transported the man to District 5 police station, where he was booked.

Later that evening, at roughly 5:53 p.m., Norman said a District 5 booker discovered the man in need of medical attention. Life-saving measures were administered on the man, according to Norman, but he later died.

The man was in custody for at least 16 hours prior to his death. "District 5 bookers conducted multiple cell checks," Norman said.

Three Milwaukee police officers have been placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team lead by the Waukesha Police Department will be conducting the investigation.

Norman said the department will issue a community briefing video with further details on the incident in the future.

An autopsy of the 20-year-old man is scheduled for Thursday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

