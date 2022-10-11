20-year-old Mississippi Coast man is wanted in Gautier killing. Have you seen him?

Brothers have been named suspects in the Oct. 6 shooting death of a man in Gautier, and one is wanted by police.

Gautier police detectives arrested 26-year-old Darrion Linelle Stallworth on Monday in connection to the killing of Quintavious Griffin. Stallworth’s brother, 20-year-old Nazarrion Delontea Stallworth, is also wanted in connection to the crime, police said Tuesday.

Police found found Griffin, 30, unresponsive inside of a home on Whitewood Drive at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. Griffin was pronounced dead on the scene from a single gunshot wound.

Darrion Stallworth, a St. Martin resident, was arrested on a murder charge. His 20-year-old brother, Nazarrion, is wanted on the same charge.

Nazarrion Stallworth is wanted on a murder charge.

“I would like to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the D’Iberville Police Department for their assistance with the investigation and the hard work of the Gautier Police Department detectives,” Chief David Bever said.

If anyone has any information about this crime, please contact the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.